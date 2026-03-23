Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Celldex Therapeutics traded as high as $32.05 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 6688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

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Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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