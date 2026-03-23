Wedmont Private Capital Sells 4,115 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

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