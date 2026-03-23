Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Super Micro Computer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DOJ case did not charge the company — several writeups note the unsealed indictment names individuals (including co‑founder Wally Liaw) but not Super Micro, and a detailed read argues the company’s controls and FY26 guidance appear intact; that mitigates potential long‑term revenue impact. Super Micro: Ignore Bad Optics
- Positive Sentiment: Board and compliance moves — co‑founder resigned from the board and the company named an acting Chief Compliance Officer to oversee export controls and trade compliance, a governance step that can help limit regulatory damage and reassure customers. Super Micro Board Shakeup Puts Export Controls And AI Server Growth To Test
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage mixed — Argus reiterated a Hold rating (neutral signal), while other shops have reacted more negatively; watch for further downgrades or earnings‑model revisions. Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Argus
- Neutral Sentiment: Heavy media attention and volatility — broad coverage (Yahoo, MSN, Globe & Mail) is driving intraday swings and option activity; this increases short‑term volatility but does not itself determine fundamentals. Stocks to Watch Monday: Synopsys, Super Micro, Newmont
- Negative Sentiment: Indictment of co‑founder and others alleging $2.5B smuggling scheme — criminal charges naming executives are the primary catalyst for the stock decline because they raise regulatory, customer and reputational risk. Super Micro Computer Accused Of Smuggling Microchips Into China
- Negative Sentiment: Options market rout — a ~33% stock plunge forced large losses for bullish option positions and a surge in put activity, amplifying selling pressure and intraday volatility. SMCI Shares Drop 33% as Options Market Scrambles After $2.5B Case
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and 52‑week low — at least one firm issued a negative/underperform stance and the stock hit a new 52‑week low, which can trigger further selling and index‑inclusion scrutiny. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Class‑action inquiry announced — a plaintiffs’ law firm has opened an investigation into potential securities claims, which can lead to litigation risk and distract management. Rosen Law Firm Encourages Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – SMCI
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.
Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.
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