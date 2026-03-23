Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Super Micro Computer

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Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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