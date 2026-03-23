Traveka Wealth LLC Has $17.75 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.2% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Key Stories Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $651.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $715.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.