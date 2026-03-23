Traveka Wealth LLC Has $17.75 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.2% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis arguing a near-term countertrend rally for the S&P 500 could lift broad-market ETFs like IVV if the forecast plays out; this is a short‑term bullish technical call that could attract buyers into index ETFs. The S&P 500 Will See a Countertrend Rally Soon
- Positive Sentiment: A popular ETF comparison argues many buy-and-hold investors are better off with lower-cost S&P 500 ETFs (implicit support for IVV vs. legacy SPY habits), which can support long-term flows into IVV. The Only S&P 500 ETF You Need in 2026 and It’s Not the One You Think
- Neutral Sentiment: A primer on IVV that highlights its core, passively managed S&P 500 exposure — useful for reminding investors IVV’s role as a low-cost benchmark vehicle but not new catalyst news. Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch notes that dropping under the 200‑day moving average after a long run isn’t always catastrophic — suggests potential for choppy consolidation rather than a persistent selloff. Here’s what happens after the S&P 500 breaks under the 200-day moving average following a long run
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its 2026 year‑end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500) and warned markets may be underpricing supply‑shock risks from rising oil — a caution that can weigh on broad‑market ETFs like IVV. JPMorgan analysts cut S&P 500 target, flagging market complacency despite oil shock
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and internals show deterioration beneath the surface (breadth weakness, oil surge, geopolitical risk), which supports caution and outflows from risk-on ETFs. The S&P 500 just flashed a bearish sign — but more damage is being done beneath the market’s surface
- Negative Sentiment: Strategists and technicians (including Fairlead’s Katie Stockton) flag vulnerability around the S&P’s 200‑day moving average and rising headline/geopolitical risk, adding to near‑term downside risk for IVV. The S&P 500 200-day moving average looks vulnerable to us, says Fairlead’s Katie Stockton
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5%
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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