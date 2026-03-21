Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8452 and last traded at $0.8710. Approximately 54,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 45,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8968.

Lakeside Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

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Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lakeside had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeside

Lakeside Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lakeside stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeside Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:LSH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lakeside at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods.

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