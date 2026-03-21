Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.8452 and last traded at $0.8710. Approximately 54,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 45,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8968.
Lakeside Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lakeside had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeside
Lakeside Company Profile
Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods.
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