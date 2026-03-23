PLDT Inc. (PHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7977 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 667.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

PLDT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. PLDT has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

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PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PHI opened at $20.70 on Monday. PLDT has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About PLDT

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.99 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive suite of fixed‐line, wireless, broadband Internet, and digital solutions to residential, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 1928, PLDT has played a pivotal role in the development of the country’s communications infrastructure, evolving from a traditional operator of long‐distance telephone lines into a diversified digital services provider.

PLDT operates two main business segments: its fixed‐line and broadband operations under the PLDT brand and its wireless services through subsidiary Smart Communications.

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