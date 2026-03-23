Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI):

3/19/2026 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target lowered by JonesTrading from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Trevi Therapeutics had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

3/9/2026 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Trevi Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.