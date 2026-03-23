ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $69.3260, with a volume of 246080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

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ICF International Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $443.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Randall Mehl bought 1,100 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,948.20. The trade was a 5.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at $249,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in ICF International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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