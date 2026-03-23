Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ING Group (NYSE:ING)

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ING Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ING Group has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ING Group by 249.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ING Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,616,000 after buying an additional 1,032,177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ING Group by 4,512.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 911,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 891,652 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ING Group by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 900,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 664,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ING Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,764,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,681,000 after acquiring an additional 593,424 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Group

(Get Free Report)

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING’s principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

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