Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 681,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -226.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$12.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.96.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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