Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 364,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,646,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$454.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Silver Cloud project comprising 572 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 46.9 square kilometers located in Northern Nevada Rift, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.