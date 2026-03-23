Brookfield Infrastructure’s (BIPC) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $45.00.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.36. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,125.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 374.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

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