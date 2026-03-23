Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

VG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Venture Global from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Venture Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Venture Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

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Venture Global Stock Up 9.6%

VG stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. Venture Global’s revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Venture Global news, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $3,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $10,900,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,872,223 shares of company stock worth $82,002,870. Company insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Venture Global by 520.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after buying an additional 5,268,053 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,489,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Venture Global by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after buying an additional 4,893,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,248,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,253 shares during the last quarter.

Venture Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Further Reading

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