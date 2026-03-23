Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 265,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yangarra Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.25.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YGR

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 13.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

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Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

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