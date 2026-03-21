Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTCMKTS:BKPKF) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.20 and last traded at C$58.20. 163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.62.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments. The company offers bank accounts, deposits and certificates of deposit, payment cards, loan products, mortgage and business loans, and insurance products. It is also involved in the brokering activity and sale of investment products; leasing, factoring, arranging issues of debt securities, and other specialized forms of financing; and Transactional banking.

Further Reading

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