iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 2.9%

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

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