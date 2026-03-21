Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.6333.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,377,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 751,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,091,980. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,062,424 shares of company stock valued at $169,888,312. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oklo by 162.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59. Oklo has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.