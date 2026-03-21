Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.6333.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Oklo
Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oklo by 162.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oklo Trading Down 1.4%
NYSE:OKLO opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59. Oklo has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Oklo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $90 price target, maintaining institutional support that can prop up the stock despite near-term misses. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo signed a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy to build a reactor at Idaho National Lab — a tangible program milestone that strengthens commercialization credibility and future revenue potential. DOE reactor deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces highlight Oklo’s diversified pathway (isotopes, fuel, reactors) and argue the company may be near a base — supporting a longer-term bullish case if execution continues. MarketBeat: The bottom is in
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary from The Motley Fool and Zacks highlights secular tailwinds (AI/data center demand for reliable low-carbon power, geopolitical energy volatility) that could increase long-term demand for Oklo’s technology. Fool prediction on nuclear demand Zacks: nuclear model stability
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating — additional coverage and differing targets are keeping the narrative mixed but visible to investors. Cantor Fitzgerald Overweight
- Negative Sentiment: Oklo reported Q4 results that missed expectations, and the market reacted negatively (shares pulled back following the release). Near-term profitability remains a distant target, increasing sensitivity to execution. Earnings miss / shares down Yahoo: stock dips after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Several broker notes (Goldman Sachs, Needham, Canaccord, B. Riley) issued cautious/pessimistic near-term forecasts or lowered expectations, adding selling pressure and raising short-term downside risk. Goldman Sachs pessimistic forecast Needham pessimistic forecast Canaccord forecast B. Riley lowered expectations
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Oklo’s CFO disclosed a large sale (~$4.33M), which can concern investors about timing and valuation. CFO insider sale
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multi-year EPS estimates substantially while keeping a $90 target — that combination signals longer roadmap risk (execution/timing) even as some analysts stay constructive. HC Wainwright estimates update
About Oklo
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
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