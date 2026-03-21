First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is Next Level Private LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 6.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

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First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $68.38 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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