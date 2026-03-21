CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 8,744 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:PM opened at $162.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average of $164.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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