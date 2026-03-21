Jack Bendheim Sells 5,280 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $272,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,927.20. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $369,740.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 10,560 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $556,300.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $258,244.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $378,259.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $361,644.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $361,996.80.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $361,856.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $365,798.40.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jack Bendheim sold 14,184 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $732,178.08.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 58,014 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $3,005,705.34.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

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Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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