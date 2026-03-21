Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.02 Million in Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LATAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,981,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $8,982,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $7,236,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $6,986,000.

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Galata Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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