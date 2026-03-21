Xiaolin Wang Sells 2,010 Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Xiaolin Wang sold 2,010 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $199,954.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,947.24. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.99. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $124.49.

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Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Revolution Medicines

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional interest — several big funds (General Atlantic, Norges Bank, Avoro, UBS, Polar Capital) have taken or increased stakes recently, which signals strong institutional conviction and can provide buying support. MarketBeat Institutional/Insider Summary

Large institutional interest — several big funds (General Atlantic, Norges Bank, Avoro, UBS, Polar Capital) have taken or increased stakes recently, which signals strong institutional conviction and can provide buying support. Positive Sentiment: Analyst tone is largely favorable — multiple upgrades/initiations and a consensus “Buy” bias underpin positive sentiment among investors and can stabilize demand. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst tone is largely favorable — multiple upgrades/initiations and a consensus “Buy” bias underpin positive sentiment among investors and can stabilize demand. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and pipeline are long-term positives but carry standard biotech clinical/readout risk — lead programs include RMC‑4630 (SHP2), RMC‑6291 (KRAS G12C) and RMC‑6236 (pan‑RAS).

Company profile and pipeline are long-term positives but carry standard biotech clinical/readout risk — lead programs include RMC‑4630 (SHP2), RMC‑6291 (KRAS G12C) and RMC‑6236 (pan‑RAS). Neutral Sentiment: Recent results (Feb. 25) showed a wider-than-expected quarterly loss (EPS -$1.86 vs. -$1.56 est.), a reminder of ongoing cash burn and negative EPS guidance for the year — a typical headwind for development-stage biotechs. Earnings Summary

Recent results (Feb. 25) showed a wider-than-expected quarterly loss (EPS -$1.86 vs. -$1.56 est.), a reminder of ongoing cash burn and negative EPS guidance for the year — a typical headwind for development-stage biotechs. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — investors bought 12,797 put contracts (a ~131% increase vs. average put volume of 5,546), a bearish flow that can amplify near‑term downside and volatility.

Unusual options activity — investors bought 12,797 put contracts (a ~131% increase vs. average put volume of 5,546), a bearish flow that can amplify near‑term downside and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales on Mar. 17 — several senior insiders trimmed positions (Mark A. Goldsmith 12,871 shares; Margaret A. Horn 4,583; Stephen M. Kelsey 4,302; Jack Anders 2,753; Lin Wei 2,073; Xiaolin Wang 2,010). Multiple Form 4 filings were submitted to the SEC, which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if sales are for diversification or routine reasons. SEC filings: Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More. · Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at $115,556,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $195,568,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,840,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,087,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,954,000 after buying an additional 1,998,972 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,013,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,398,000 after buying an additional 1,535,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore raised shares of Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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