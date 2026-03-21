Staci Woolsey Sells 1,523 Shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) CFO Staci Woolsey sold 1,523 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $182,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,447.36. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Granite Construction Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE GVA opened at $116.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.30. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

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Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Construction

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Granite Construction

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Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

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