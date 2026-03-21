Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 39,177 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 361.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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