Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,345 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,102,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,667,000 after buying an additional 662,373 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 3.4%

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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