Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 16,284 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $112,829,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $109,896,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $112,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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