Investors Research Corp Sells 5,530 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.81%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.