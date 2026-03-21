Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 23,578 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,816,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,125,000 after acquiring an additional 194,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,780,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,028,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,238,000 after purchasing an additional 928,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,506,000 after purchasing an additional 364,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $1,738,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. This represents a 44.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,651,705 shares in the company, valued at $256,014,275. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,196,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays set a $193.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

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Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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