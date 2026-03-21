Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118,726 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.27.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $529.97 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.36 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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