Park National Corp OH Sells 8,626 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,277,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,619,730,000 after purchasing an additional 372,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,594,713,000 after purchasing an additional 288,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,842,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,109,000 after buying an additional 761,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $95.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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