Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 917,224 Shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp $TVA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,224 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.81% of Texas Ventures Acquisition III worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TVA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Down 0.2%

In other news, Director Mark Angelo acquired 737,691 shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,967,062.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 925,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,000. This trade represents a 393.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of TVA stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58. Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

About Texas Ventures Acquisition III

(Free Report)

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ: TVA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company’s prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company’s public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

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