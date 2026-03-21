Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

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Greif Stock Down 1.3%

Greif stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. Greif has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,941.68. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 2,731 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $209,385.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,606.92. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,252 shares of company stock worth $1,971,735 and sold 54,211 shares worth $3,950,846. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Greif by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after acquiring an additional 79,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 75.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC increased its position in Greif by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 372,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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