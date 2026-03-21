Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at DA Davidson

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

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Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Key Destination XL Group News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 64.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Destination XL Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson maintained a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target (cut from $2.00). The new target still implies substantial upside from current levels, which can support speculative buying interest. DA Davidson price target

DA Davidson maintained a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target (cut from $2.00). The new target still implies substantial upside from current levels, which can support speculative buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company-provided earnings materials and call transcripts are available for investors digging into details — useful for gauging management commentary on inventory, margins, and the recovery plan. Earnings call transcript (InsiderMonkey)

Company-provided earnings materials and call transcripts are available for investors digging into details — useful for gauging management commentary on inventory, margins, and the recovery plan. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS was -$0.10 vs. consensus around -$0.04 and revenue of $112.1M was slightly below estimates — a direct catalyst for the stock drop as it shows operating pressure. Q4 results and press release

Q4 results missed expectations: EPS was -$0.10 vs. consensus around -$0.04 and revenue of $112.1M was slightly below estimates — a direct catalyst for the stock drop as it shows operating pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management said severe Arctic weather materially disrupted sales, contributing to a wider-than-expected loss — a near-term operational headwind that raises uncertainty about the pace of recovery. Weather-driven sales disruption

Management said severe Arctic weather materially disrupted sales, contributing to a wider-than-expected loss — a near-term operational headwind that raises uncertainty about the pace of recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Market data points: elevated trading volume versus average, negative net margin and negative ROE, and a very low share price base — all increase volatility and risk, particularly for short-term traders. Market data (MarketBeat)

Market data points: elevated trading volume versus average, negative net margin and negative ROE, and a very low share price base — all increase volatility and risk, particularly for short-term traders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in public feeds appears erratic (shows 0 shares), so watch for potential data revisions or atypical short activity that could affect intraday moves. Earnings call and notes

Destination XL Group Company Profile

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Destination XL Group, Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) is a specialty retailer focused on big and tall men’s apparel and accessories. Operating under its flagship DXL and Casual Male XL banners, the company offers an assortment of men’s clothing in larger sizes, including suits, dress shirts, casual wear, outerwear, activewear and underwear. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, Destination XL maintains a significant omnichannel presence through its e-commerce platform and direct mail catalog, enabling customers to shop for extended-size apparel across North America.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the company began its operations as Casual Male XL and over time evolved its retail concept to the Destination XL format, which emphasizes an elevated, destination-style shopping experience.

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