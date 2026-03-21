Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at DA Davidson

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXLG opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.47.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group
Key Destination XL Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Destination XL Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson maintained a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target (cut from $2.00). The new target still implies substantial upside from current levels, which can support speculative buying interest. DA Davidson price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-provided earnings materials and call transcripts are available for investors digging into details — useful for gauging management commentary on inventory, margins, and the recovery plan. Earnings call transcript (InsiderMonkey)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS was -$0.10 vs. consensus around -$0.04 and revenue of $112.1M was slightly below estimates — a direct catalyst for the stock drop as it shows operating pressure. Q4 results and press release
- Negative Sentiment: Management said severe Arctic weather materially disrupted sales, contributing to a wider-than-expected loss — a near-term operational headwind that raises uncertainty about the pace of recovery. Weather-driven sales disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: Market data points: elevated trading volume versus average, negative net margin and negative ROE, and a very low share price base — all increase volatility and risk, particularly for short-term traders. Market data (MarketBeat)
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in public feeds appears erratic (shows 0 shares), so watch for potential data revisions or atypical short activity that could affect intraday moves. Earnings call and notes
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) is a specialty retailer focused on big and tall men’s apparel and accessories. Operating under its flagship DXL and Casual Male XL banners, the company offers an assortment of men’s clothing in larger sizes, including suits, dress shirts, casual wear, outerwear, activewear and underwear. In addition to its brick-and-mortar stores, Destination XL maintains a significant omnichannel presence through its e-commerce platform and direct mail catalog, enabling customers to shop for extended-size apparel across North America.
Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the company began its operations as Casual Male XL and over time evolved its retail concept to the Destination XL format, which emphasizes an elevated, destination-style shopping experience.
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