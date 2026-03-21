Andrew Wiechmann Sells 450 Shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSCI Trading Down 0.7%

MSCI stock opened at $552.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $626.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.35.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Evercore increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $547,348,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,417,000 after purchasing an additional 728,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,055,000 after acquiring an additional 361,630 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 691,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,395,000 after purchasing an additional 331,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 36.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,674,000 after buying an additional 282,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded MSCI to a “Strong‑Buy” with a materially higher target, which can lift demand from retail and institutional investors and support short‑term upside. Article Title

Raymond James upgraded MSCI to a “Strong‑Buy” with a materially higher target, which can lift demand from retail and institutional investors and support short‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: MSCI’s recent results and payout actions reinforce cash generation: the company beat Q4 estimates on EPS and revenue and recently raised its quarterly dividend (annualized $8.20), improving income investor appeal and signaling confidence in free cash flow. Article Title

MSCI’s recent results and payout actions reinforce cash generation: the company beat Q4 estimates on EPS and revenue and recently raised its quarterly dividend (annualized $8.20), improving income investor appeal and signaling confidence in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Corporate customers continue to reference MSCI benchmarks in marketing and rankings (e.g., Cushman & Wakefield), underscoring ongoing demand for MSCI’s index and data services that drive recurring license revenue. Article Title

Corporate customers continue to reference MSCI benchmarks in marketing and rankings (e.g., Cushman & Wakefield), underscoring ongoing demand for MSCI’s index and data services that drive recurring license revenue. Neutral Sentiment: MSCI research on geopolitical index exposures (e.g., commentary about Iran‑related risks) raises awareness of index composition risks; this increases media attention but doesn’t directly change MSCI’s revenue model. Article Title

MSCI research on geopolitical index exposures (e.g., commentary about Iran‑related risks) raises awareness of index composition risks; this increases media attention but doesn’t directly change MSCI’s revenue model. Neutral Sentiment: Several fund commentaries and letters (e.g., Longleaf, Columbia, Goldman Sachs fund notes) reference MSCI benchmarks; routine visibility in manager reports confirms the firm’s central role but is unlikely by itself to move fundamentals. Article Title

Several fund commentaries and letters (e.g., Longleaf, Columbia, Goldman Sachs fund notes) reference MSCI benchmarks; routine visibility in manager reports confirms the firm’s central role but is unlikely by itself to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: MSCI CFO Andrew Wiechmann sold 450 shares (~$560 avg) on Mar 17, reducing his holding by ~1.96%. While small in scale relative to his remaining stake, insider selling can create short‑term negative sentiment for some investors. Article Title

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.