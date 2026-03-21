Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.3%

LINC stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,088,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,151,145.05. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Plater sold 17,256 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $616,556.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,704.64. The trade was a 49.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 458,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,744 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Educational Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley Financial raised its price target from $38 to $46 and reiterated a “Buy” rating — ~22.9% implied upside from ~$37.42. Article Title

B. Riley Financial raised its price target from $38 to $46 and reiterated a “Buy” rating — ~22.9% implied upside from ~$37.42. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research lifted its target from $38 to $45 and set an “Outperform” rating — ~20.3% upside. Article Title

Barrington Research lifted its target from $38 to $45 and set an “Outperform” rating — ~20.3% upside. Positive Sentiment: Lake Street Capital raised its target from $35 to $44 and issued a “Buy” — ~17.6% upside. Article Title

Lake Street Capital raised its target from $35 to $44 and issued a “Buy” — ~17.6% upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities increased its target from $39 to $45 and maintained a “Buy” rating — ~20.3% upside. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities increased its target from $39 to $45 and maintained a “Buy” rating — ~20.3% upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor Day: Lincoln presented strategic growth initiatives and a five‑year outlook; management expects Q1 2026 student starts to rise ~19% (webcast and details provided). This underpins the analyst optimism. Investor Day Release

Investor Day: Lincoln presented strategic growth initiatives and a five‑year outlook; management expects Q1 2026 student starts to rise ~19% (webcast and details provided). This underpins the analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes: LINC hit a new 12‑month high and analysts now show a consensus “Buy,” reinforcing momentum and attracting more attention. Article Title Article Title

Coverage notes: LINC hit a new 12‑month high and analysts now show a consensus “Buy,” reinforcing momentum and attracting more attention. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and fundamentals: LINC trades at a relatively high P/E (~59x) with modest margins; investors should weigh upgraded targets against valuation and liquidity metrics before positioning.

About Lincoln Educational Services

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Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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