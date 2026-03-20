Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $39.8690, with a volume of 123542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.40 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Qiagen in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price objective on Qiagen in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

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Qiagen Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.53 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 20.33%.Qiagen’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 998.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

Further Reading

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