AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 528,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 518,362 shares.The stock last traded at $62.7370 and had previously closed at $64.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.32.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.69. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $182,513.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,687.78. The trade was a 11.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 15,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $662,267.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,819,093.14. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,914 shares of company stock worth $5,522,297. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 54.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 940.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.