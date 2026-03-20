Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 258,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 277,595 shares.The stock last traded at $21.0140 and had previously closed at $20.77.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $588.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,030,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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