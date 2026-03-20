Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 200,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 51,960 shares.The stock last traded at $39.30 and had previously closed at $39.54.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives. The process screens securities based on ESG research from MSCI. USCA was launched on Apr 4, 2023 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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