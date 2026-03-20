Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.85. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $13.7720, with a volume of 292,085 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

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Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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