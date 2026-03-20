FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $431.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.74.

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FedEx Stock Up 1.5%

FDX opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.94. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

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FedEx Company Profile

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FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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