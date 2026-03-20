Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 3.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $26.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $19.6080. 6,015,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,743,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUNR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $405,061.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 359,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,621.44. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $75,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,299.68. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,498,506 shares of company stock worth $59,486,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.