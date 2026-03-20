Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Issues Earnings Results

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 44.32%.The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of GROY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 734,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,687. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $702.87 million, a PE ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GROY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Key Stories Impacting Gold Royalty

Here are the key news stories impacting Gold Royalty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record annual revenue and operating cash flows for 2025 and issued a strong growth outlook through 2030, supporting upside expectations. PR Newswire: Record Annual Revenue

Company reported record annual revenue and operating cash flows for 2025 and issued a strong growth outlook through 2030, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat street expectations ($5.21M vs. $4.85M) and management hosted a constructive earnings call describing growth plans and expanding cash‑generating assets. MarketBeat: Earnings & Call

Q4 revenue beat street expectations ($5.21M vs. $4.85M) and management hosted a constructive earnings call describing growth plans and expanding cash‑generating assets. Positive Sentiment: Management set an aggressive operational target — a 62% increase in gold‑equivalent ounces in 2026 — highlighting near‑term volume growth and an expanding asset base that could drive future royalty cash flow. Seeking Alpha: 62% Growth Target

Management set an aggressive operational target — a 62% increase in gold‑equivalent ounces in 2026 — highlighting near‑term volume growth and an expanding asset base that could drive future royalty cash flow. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and set a $6.75 price target (trimmed from $7.00), implying significant upside from current levels and providing analyst support for the stock. Benzinga: HC Wainwright Rating

HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and set a $6.75 price target (trimmed from $7.00), implying significant upside from current levels and providing analyst support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Company released the earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for investors but neutral until guidance or new deal specifics emerge. Slide Deck

Company released the earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for investors but neutral until guidance or new deal specifics emerge. Negative Sentiment: Despite record revenue, the company remains unprofitable with a persistent net loss, a negative net margin (~44%) and negative return on equity — structural profitability issues that increase execution risk. The Deep Dive: Net Loss Persists

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 363,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 68.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

Further Reading

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