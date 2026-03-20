TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $13.40. TravelSky Technology shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1,538 shares changing hands.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

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TravelSky Technology Company Profile

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TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

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