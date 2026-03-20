SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $185.01, but opened at $177.04. SAP shares last traded at $176.1150, with a volume of 1,469,344 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

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SAP Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 19.92%.The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in SAP by 14.2% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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