Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 8476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

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Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 843.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund offers investors a way to access a diversified portfolio of companies engaged in the natural resources and energy sectors without investing directly in individual stocks or commodities.

The fund primarily invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of companies involved in exploration, production, processing, and distribution of oil, natural gas, coal and alternative energy sources.

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