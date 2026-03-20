SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.4025, but opened at $9.56. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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SEGRO Stock Performance

SEGRO Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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