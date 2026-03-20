SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.4025, but opened at $9.56. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Report on SEGRO
SEGRO Stock Performance
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.
The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.
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