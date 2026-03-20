Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $10.60. Ambu A/S shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 514 shares traded.

Ambu A/S Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

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