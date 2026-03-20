Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magnum Ice Cream (MICC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE: MICC):

3/20/2026 – Magnum Ice Cream was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from “neutral” to “sell”.

3/5/2026 – Magnum Ice Cream is now covered by Weiss Ratings. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Magnum Ice Cream was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/27/2026 – Magnum Ice Cream was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “hold”.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

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