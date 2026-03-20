Contrasting Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC) & Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) and Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Productivt Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.77% 14.06% 6.52% Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $682.39 million 2.27 $53.02 million $2.01 29.30 Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Productivt Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gorman-Rupp has higher revenue and earnings than Productivt Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Productivt Tech has a beta of 999.43, meaning that its share price is 99,843% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Gorman-Rupp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gorman-Rupp and Productivt Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Productivt Tech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp

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The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Productivt Tech

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Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

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